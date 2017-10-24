FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vopak launches concurrent bunkering services at its Singapore terminal
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 24, 2017 / 7:03 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Vopak launches concurrent bunkering services at its Singapore terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Vopak, the world’s largest independent storage tank operator, has launched a new service that allows tankers docking at its Singapore Sebarok oil terminal to refuel while simultaneously loading or discharging cargoes.

“The new concurrent bunkering service is in line with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s directive to improve port efficiency,” Vopak said in a statement on Tuesday.

The service eliminates the time needed to move tankers calling at the Sebarok terminal to designated anchorages in Singapore’s congested waters for refueling, also known as bunkering.

Prior to this, tanker vessels were required to sail to the anchorage to receive their bunkers, the Dutch oil and chemicals storage company said.

Citing safety concerns, oil and gas tankers have been restricted to taking bunker fuels at designated anchorages in Singapore, a Singapore-based bunker trader said.

Increased concurrent bunkering at some of the city-state’s oil terminals could help ease congestion in its waterways, which are some of the busiest in the world.

Singapore is the world’s largest marine refueling hub, selling on average 4.2 million tonnes of bunker fuels to more than 3,400 vessels each month this year.

Vopak’s concurrent bunkering service is the result of collaboration with BW Pacific, Sinanju Marine Services, and Unicore Fuel, the company said, and will be progressively expanded to its other terminals in Singapore.

Vopak’s Sebarok oil terminal has 79 storage tanks with a total capacity of 7.94 million barrels and nine berths for vessels, according to the company’s website.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.