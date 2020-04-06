Singapore central bank brings forward disclosure of forex intervention operations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore in this February 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday it will begin the disclosure of its foreign exchange intervention operations in April to enhance the market’s understanding of its monetary policy stance.

The data on MAS’ net foreign exchange purchases from its intervention operations for the six months to Dec. 31, 2019, will be published on April 9, instead of in July as previously announced, and every six months thereafter.

The date of disclosure has been brought forward to provide more timely information to the market, and align with MAS’ monetary policy cycle, it said.