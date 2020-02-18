Highlights: Singapore unveils 2020/2021 budget proposals

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The following are some highlights from Singapore’s budget proposals, which put emphasis on measures to tackle the impact of the coronavirus on jobs and living costs.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered the budget speech to Parliament on Tuesday. The budget plan comes days after Singapore cut its forecasts for growth and exports in 2020.

SPECIAL PACKAGES WITH TOTAL BUDGET OF S$5.6 BLN

— Proposes two special packages worth a total S$5.6 billion ($4 billion) to help the economy and support workers and households

— Proposes Jobs Support Scheme to help companies retain their local workers. For every local worker in employment, 8% of the wages will be offset, up to a monthly cap of S$3,600 for three months

— A separate scheme involves an S$800 million package to fight and contain coronavirus, mainly through additional healthcare funding

CORPORATE TAX REBATES

— To grant corporate income tax rebates for 2020, at the rate of 25% of tax payable, capped at S$15,000 per company

GENERAL SALES TAX

— Keeps general sales tax at 7%. Says GST will not take effect in 2021 but it will be needed by 2025.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR CORONAVIRUS-HIT SECTORS

— AVIATION

To get rebates on aircraft landing and parking charges, assistance to ground handling agents, and rental rebates for shops and cargo rebates at Changi airport.

Changi airport to get 15% property tax rebate

— TOURISM

To get a property tax rebate of 30% for the year 2020, for the accommodation and function room components of licensed hotel and services apartments and prescribed meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions venues.

Integrated resorts to get 10% property tax rebate

— FOOD SERVICES AND RETAIL BUSINESSES

Commercial establishments in these industries will get a 15% property tax rebate for qualifying commercial properties.