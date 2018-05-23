FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore April all-items CPI up 0.1 percent year on year, lower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s headline consumer price index (CPI) rose lower than expected in April from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides down an escalator at a shopping mall in Singapore June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Singapore’s all-items CPI edged down to 0.1 percent, from 0.2 percent in March.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.3 percent rise.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in April was also up less than expected at 1.3 percent from a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.4 percent rise.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in March rose 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
