Singapore April all-items CPI up 0.1 percent year on year, lower than expected

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s headline consumer price index (CPI) rose lower than expected in April from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides down an escalator at a shopping mall in Singapore June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Singapore’s all-items CPI edged down to 0.1 percent, from 0.2 percent in March.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.3 percent rise.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in April was also up less than expected at 1.3 percent from a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.4 percent rise.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in March rose 1.5 percent.