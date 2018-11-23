Singapore October core inflation edges up to 1.9 percent year-on-year

People shop in a supermarket in Singapore April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s core inflation gauge edged higher in October to 1.9 percent from a year earlier due to higher cost of electricity and gas, data showed on Friday.

It was slightly above the 1.8 percent on-year increase seen in September, and in line with a Reuters poll.

The central bank’s core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are more influenced by government policies.

Singapore’s headline consumer price index, however, rose less than expected at 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier, unchanged from September. This was slightly below the median forecast in the Reuters poll which called for all-items CPI to rise 0.8 percent.