Business News
April 23, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore sees deflation in core prices for second straight month

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers from Bangladesh and India wearing protective masks do grocery shopping before tighter measures are implemented to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Little India, in Singapore, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s main price gauge contracted for a second consecutive month in March, data showed on Thursday, with prices falling 0.2% from a year earlier.

Core inflation - the central bank’s favoured price measure - was expected to fall 0.4% based on five economists’ forecasts. The gauge entered negative territory in February for the first time in a decade.

Singapore’s headline consumer price index was flat at 0% from a year earlier, the lowest level since January 2018, versus expectations for 0.25% drop.

Authorities have said they expect core and headline inflation to average between ‐1% and 0% in 2020.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below