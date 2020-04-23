Singapore sees deflation in core prices for second straight month

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s main price gauge contracted for a second consecutive month in March, data showed on Thursday, with prices falling 0.2% from a year earlier.
Core inflation - the central bank’s favoured price measure - was expected to fall 0.4% based on five economists’ forecasts. The gauge entered negative territory in February for the first time in a decade.
Singapore’s headline consumer price index was flat at 0% from a year earlier, the lowest level since January 2018, versus expectations for 0.25% drop.
Authorities have said they expect core and headline inflation to average between ‐1% and 0% in 2020.
