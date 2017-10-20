FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.4 percent in September year-on-year: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.4 percent in September year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s consumer price index in September is expected to have risen at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed.

A seller (R) displays oranges for sale at a stall in Singapore January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have climbed 0.4 percent in September, unchanged from August, according to the median forecast of 11 economists in the poll.

“Despite some improvement in the labor market, there is still considerable slack which suggests that there are no imminent demand-side price pressures,” said ANZ in a research note, adding that core inflation pressure should remain subdued.

The poll also showed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) core inflation measure likely increased 1.4 percent in September from a year earlier, also unchanged from August.

The central bank’s core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

In August, Singapore’s headline and core CPI rose slower than expected due to lower accommodation costs, which fell 3.9 percent from the year-ago period.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.