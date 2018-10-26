Singapore Sept factory output falls 0.2 percent year-on-year, misses forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production unexpectedly fell in September from the year earlier as manufacturing in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors took a dip, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in September fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, contracting from the revised 3.7 percent growth seen in August and missing the median forecast in a Reuters survey which predicted a 3.5 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell further at 4.9 percent in September, from the 2.2 contraction the month before and below the median forecast calling for a contraction of 2 percent.

Electronics production in September fell 5.5 percent from the year ago, while pharmaceuticals output fell 11.1 percent from the year before.