SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 20.2 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of waterfront private condominiums in Sentosa Cove on Singapore resort island of Sentosa Singapore February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 654 units last month, compared with 820 units in the same month a year earlier.

The level of sales rose fell from the revised 1,122 units sold in the previous month.