Singapore opposition party makes first legal challenge to fake news law

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singapore opposition party has asked a court to overturn government orders to attach correction notices to its online posts, the first legal challenge to a controversial fake news law that came into effect three months ago.

The action comes after the manpower ministry this week rejected the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) request to cancel the notices on an article on its website and related Facebook posts that discussed white-collar jobs in the city-state.

The case will be heard on Jan. 16, the SDP, which has no current representation in parliament, said in a statement late on Wednesday.