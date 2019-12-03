Gazprom's LNG trading team in Singapore resigns - sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk is pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. Picture taken November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The liquefied natural gas (LNG) physical trading team at the Singapore unit of Russia’s Gazprom, including the global head of LNG trading, have resigned from the company, several industry sources said.

The three LNG traders at Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore, which is a subsidiary of gas producer Gazprom group, have more than 25 years combined experience, according to the sources.

There are no immediate plans to shut the Singapore unit, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said, although Gazprom is reorganizing its overseas trading and export operations with hundreds of jobs potentially moving to St Petersburg here

The traders who resigned are Delia Proteasa, head of LNG trading at Gazprom Marketing and Trading, and Akshay Kaul and Aimie Parpia, the sources said. The team handles the company’s physical volumes, they added.

The three traders could not immediately be reached for comment, while Gazprom Export, which is in charge of all trading activities for the company including the Singapore unit, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The traders are leaving to join another firm next year, the sources said, without giving details.

The company’s LNG trading has mainly been done from offices in Singapore and London, a second source said, adding that two LNG traders were still based in the London office.