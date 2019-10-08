Singapore, Indonesia extend $10 billion swap agreement

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to extend a $10 billion bilateral financial arrangement for one year to support monetary stability, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

The deal, which includes a local currency bilateral swap agreement and a repo agreement, was signed last year.

“The renewal, on existing terms, will help support monetary and financial stability in our countries, and in the region,” Lee said at a press conference, following a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.