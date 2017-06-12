China's Unipec to ship jet fuel from Asia to Europe in rare move - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Unipec, the trading arm of state oil major Sinopec, is planning to ship jet fuel from Asia to Europe for the first time in several years, three industry sources told Reuters.

The company has provisionally booked a long-range (LR) 2 vessel to ship jet fuel from Singapore to the United Kingdom-Continent (UKC) and is looking to fix another vessel on a similar route, two of the sources said.

The last time Unipec did a similar voyage for jet fuel was a few years ago, the sources added.