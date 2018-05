SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, will visit neighboring Malaysia’s newly elected prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday, his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference in Menara Yayasan Selangor, Pataling Jaya, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Mahathir ruled Malaysia from 1981 to 2003. Last week, his opposition coalition defeated Prime Minister Najib Razak and the UMNO bloc, which has governed Malaysia for six decades.