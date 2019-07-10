Singapore detains Myanmar nationals accused of links to Arakan Army

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested a group of Myanmar nationals accused of garnering support for armed violence against the Myanmar government.

The home ministry said in a statement the group had “organized and mobilized” some members of Singapore’s Myanmar community to support the Arakan Army, an insurgent group fighting for greater autonomy in Rakhine and Chin states, and its political wing, the United League of Arakan.

It added that those found to be involved in “activities of security concern” would be deported.