Singapore probing Noble Group for false statements, disclosure breaches

FILE PHOTO: A Noble Group sign is pictured at a meet-the-investors event in Singapore August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore authorities said on Tuesday that they are investigating Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) for suspected false and misleading statements and breaches of disclosure requirements under the city-state’s laws.

Authorities are also looking into potential non-compliance with accounting standards by Noble’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Noble Resources International, the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority said in a joint statement.

Noble, once Asia’s top commodity trader, is seeking to transform into an Asia-focused coal-trading business following a $3.5 billion debt restructuring deal.

Noble could not be reached immediately for a comment when contacted by Reuters.