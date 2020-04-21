Factbox: Troubled Hin Leong energy trader owes billions of dollars to banks

(Reuters) - The founder and director of Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in an affidavit he filed with the court and reviewed by Reuters.
Following is a list of banks that have a total exposure of $3.85 billion to Hin Leong Trading, according to a company presentation to lenders on April 14 contained in a court filing that has not been made public, and sources with knowledge of the situation. The sources declined to identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Societe Generale said it was a lender to Hin Leong but declined further comment. The remaining 22 banks named in the filing declined to comment or did not respond to emailed requests in the past several days.
Note: All numbers are in millions of U.S. dollars
ABN Amro: 300
Societe Generale: 240
Standard Chartered Bank: 240
Rabobank: 230
Bank of China: 210
Natixis: 160
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank: 100
Unicredit: 90
Deutsche Bank: 70
Westpac: 60
JPMorgan: 50
Reporting by Anshuman Daga Jessica Jaganathan and Roslan Khasawneh; Additonal reporting by Chen Aizhu, Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; editing by Richard Pullin