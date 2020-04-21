Factbox: Troubled Hin Leong energy trader owes billions of dollars to banks

(Reuters) - The founder and director of Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in an affidavit he filed with the court and reviewed by Reuters.

Following is a list of banks that have a total exposure of $3.85 billion to Hin Leong Trading, according to a company presentation to lenders on April 14 contained in a court filing that has not been made public, and sources with knowledge of the situation. The sources declined to identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Societe Generale said it was a lender to Hin Leong but declined further comment. The remaining 22 banks named in the filing declined to comment or did not respond to emailed requests in the past several days.

Note: All numbers are in millions of U.S. dollars

HSBC: 600

ABN Amro: 300

OCBC: 250

Societe Generale: 240

Standard Chartered Bank: 240

Rabobank: 230

Bank of China: 210

ANZ: 190

Natixis: 160

ICICI: 100

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank: 100

CTBC: 100

Unicredit: 90

QNB: 70

Deutsche Bank: 70

Westpac: 60

ING: 50

JPMorgan: 50