Ocean Bunkering to suspend marine fuel deliveries in Singapore: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd (OBS), a subsidiary of Singapore trading company Hin Leong, has informed some customers that it plans to suspend marine fuel deliveries from as soon as Friday, three bunker traders who deal with OBS told Reuters.

Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd is in talks with its lenders to extend credit after some banks failed to provide the firm with a letter of credit to buy at least one cargo of oil products.

OBS was the third-largest bunker fuel supplier by volume in Singapore in 2019. The move comes as demand for marine fuel has slumped due to a slowdown in global shipping activity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OBS and Hin Leong did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

One of the sources said his company has been told by OBS that it would not perform three bunker deliveries scheduled from tomorrow onwards. Sources at two other customers said they had been told by OBS that it was cancelling their scheduled deliveries.

OBS owns a dedicated fleet of 14 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore licensed bunker barges, according to the company’s website. It supplied about 3-4 million tonnes of bunkers in 2019, according to estimates by industry sources.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented slump in fuel demand and hammered oil prices, making it difficult for trading firms to make a profit. Hin Leong is one of the largest fuel traders in Asia and an operator of a major tanker fleet.