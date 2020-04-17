Singapore oil trader Hin Leong files for debt moratorium: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd has applied to the Singapore court for a debt moratorium, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A court-sanctioned moratorium typically grants a company reprieve from creditors for a certain time period.

The company began talks with lenders to extend its credit facilities earlier this week and owes $3.85 billion to 23 banks, sources have told Reuters earlier this week.

Hin Leong could not immediately be reached for comment.