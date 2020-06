FILE PHOTO: President-elect Halimah Yacob (L-R) , Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon enter the state room before the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Wallace Woon

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s parliament has been dissolved, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday, an indication that the date of the general election will be declared soon.

President Halimah Yacob has dissolved parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the statement said.