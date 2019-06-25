Linde plans $1.4 billion Singapore expansion, signs Exxon supply deal

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Industrial gases group Linde said on Tuesday it will spend $1.4 billion to boost its Singapore gasification facilities to support the planned expansion of Exxon Mobil Corp’s nearby integrated refining complex.

The investment will enable Linde’s facility on Jurong Island to supply additional hydrogen and synthesis gas to Exxon’s Singapore refinery, the company said in a statement.

Exxon’s expansion project, which is expected to come online in 2023, would convert fuel oil and other residual crude products into higher-value lube base stocks and distillates to help meet stricter emissions rules.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is introducing new rules on marine fuels from 2020, limiting the sulphur content to 0.5 percent from 3.5 percent, to curb pollution from ships.

Linde’s project will include building and operating four additional gasifiers, a 1,200 metric tonne per day air separation plant and downstream gas processing units and sulphur recovery plants, the company said.

When completed, Linde will also be able to supply hydrogen, carbon monoxide and synthesis gas to other customers on Jurong Island, it said.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, with start-up due in 2023.

Linde Plc was created from the merger of Linde AG and rival Praxair.