Fire onboard coastal oil tanker off Singapore: MPA

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A fire broke out onboard the Panama-flagged tanker ‘HOYU’ within Singapore waters, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Shipping data in Eikon showed that the tanker was fully laden with an unspecified oil cargo and was bound for the Philippines.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy deployed vessels to render assistance to the HOYU crew, the statement added.

All 18 crew members have been safely evacuated, and the fire has been put out, it said.

There were no reports of injury or pollution and shipping traffic was unaffected.

MPA is investigating the incident, it said. The MPA declined to provide further details when contacted by Reuters about the fire.