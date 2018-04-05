Scoot airline passengers disembark safely after bomb threat: Singapore police

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - All passengers and crew on board a Scoot flight to Thailand that turned around and returned to Singapore on Thursday after a bomb threat disembarked safely, police said.

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines aircraft flies past a Scoot Boeing 787 Dreamliner displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

“The passenger who allegedly made the bomb threat and his two other travel companions are currently assisting police further with investigations,” police said in a Facebook post.

Two Singapore fighter jets escorted the civilian plane back to the city-state.

Scoot is a Singapore Airlines budget carrier.