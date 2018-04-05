FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 8:04 AM / in 21 hours

Singapore police say plane threat a hoax, passenger arrested

John Geddie, Aradhana Aravindan

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two Singapore fighter jets escorted a civilian plane bound for Thailand safely back to the city-state on Thursday after a bomb threat by a passenger that police said was a hoax.

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines aircraft flies past a Scoot Boeing 787 Dreamliner displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Three passengers were assisting police with their investigations, they said, adding one of them, a 41-year-old man, had been arrested for making a false bomb threat.

Scoot, the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines, said Flight TR634, an Airbus A320 carrying 173 passengers and six crew, would resume its journey to Hat Yai, in southern Thailand, in the evening.

Singapore’s defence minister said in a Facebook post that two F-15SG fighter jets had escorted the plane from the South China Sea back to Changi airport.

“For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise,” said Ng Eng Hen.

Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; additional reporting by Dewey Sim; Editing by Nick Macfie

