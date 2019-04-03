Minions, Nintendo feature in Singapore's $6.66 billion tourism investments

FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline of Singapore October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Singapore announced about S$9 billion ($6.66 billion) of investments in the tourism sector on Wednesday, including the construction of a fourth tower at the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the expansion of resorts owned by Genting on Sentosa island.

The joint statement from authorities including Singapore’s Ministry Of Trade And Industry said the enhancements planned for these top tourist attractions include a Minion Park and Super Nintendo World added to the Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World at Sentosa, owned by Genting Singapore.

Resorts World at Sentosa will also enlarge its S.E.A Aquarium, which houses 100,000 marine animals of more than 1,000 species. Key additions to Las Vegas Sands’ Marina Bay Sands resort will include a 15,000-seat arena, a luxury hotel tower and additional convention space.

The integrated resorts will also be granted additional gaming provisions aimed at higher spending visitors.

Integrated resorts typically include a casino, theme parks alongside luxury retail and fine dining restaurants.

Genting and Las Vegas Sands in separate statements confirmed they would invest S$4.5 billion each towards the expansion.

($1 = 1.3523 Singapore dollars)