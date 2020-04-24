Singtel secures $3 billion in bank credit for subsidiaries

FILE PHOTO A man looks out of the window under a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications’ (STEL.SI) (Singtel) subsidiaries have secured close to $3 billion in bank credit facilities, it said on Friday.

The deals include S$3.45 billion ($2.4 billion) of facilities for Singtel Group Treasury and A$800 million ($510 million) for its Australian subsidiary Optus Finance. The funds will be used for refinancing and general purposes, Singtel said.

Credit ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global this year downgraded Singtel, citing weak growth prospects and the potential need for higher capital expenditure.

HOOQ Digital, a video streaming service majority owned by Singtel, last month said it was filing for liquidation while Singtel has said there is no certainty over a mooted A$2 billion sale of Australian telecom towers.