Sinopec aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with pivot to hydrogen

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest oil refiner, said on Monday that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 with hydrogen as one core area for a low-carbon push.

As the country’s largest hydrogen producer, Sinopec will focus on fossil fuel-based hydrogen production in next five years and meantime also start introducing “green” hydrogen using solar and wind power, Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo told an earnings call. (This story corrects year in headline to 2050, not 2025)