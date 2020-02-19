Odey to vote in favor of Anglo American bid for Sirius at 7 pence per share

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management will vote in favor of any bid for Sirius Minerals (SXX.L) from Anglo American (AAL.L) at 7 pence per share or above, the London-based investment firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm added, however, that the current bid of 5.5 pence per share does not represent fair value for shareholders and that it will vote against any offer that is not designated as ‘final’ at the current level.

Odey, which had a 1.29% economic interest in Sirius Minerals as at Feb 18.