Anglo American in talks to buy Britain's biggest mine project

(Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) is in advanced talks to buy fertilizer company Sirius Minerals (SXX.L) for about 386 million pounds ($507 million), throwing a potential life-line to Britain’s biggest mining project.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

If the indicative offer succeeds, it could save hundreds of jobs in northern England as well as diversify Anglo American’s portfolio.

So far the project has struggled to get financing and analysts have questioned whether there is a market for the kind of fertilizer it would produce.

Shares of Sirius surged 34% to Anglo’s proposed offer price of 5.5 pence in early Wednesday trade, while Anglo shares slipped more than 2%.

Sirius has been reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite mine after scrapping in September a plan to raise $500 million in a bond sale, delaying the project.

The review included a search for a major strategic partner and financial investor with the aim of getting $600 million of funding to develop the project.

Many local people have invested in the plan, which involves tunneling under the North York Moors National Park to exploit what Sirius has said is the world’s largest deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertilizer.

Sirius shares lost more than 80% of their value last year.

Anglo said it had identified the project as a “tier one” asset, meaning it is a large scale, long-life, high margin deposit. It could play a role in Anglo’s efforts to adapt its portfolio to the needs of an expanding population.

In a media call, Anglo’s finance director Stephen Pearce said the Sirius project provided a rare chance to buy near the bottom of the market.

“This is almost the ideal time,” he said.

The project could also help Anglo move away from more polluting assets, notably coal, as investors demand miners become more climate aware.

Pearce said the company was shifting its portfolio to commodities needed for developed economies with growing populations and “a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world”.

If the offer succeeds, it would mark a return by Anglo to the fertilizer industry in northern England.

Until it sold out to Israel Chemicals (ICL.TA) in 2002, Anglo was joint owner of the Boulby mine, near Sirius’ project, which is the world’s only producing polyhalite mine.

Anglo also had niobium and phosphates businesses in Brazil, which it sold in 2016 when it was recovering from the 2015-16 commodities crash.

($1 = 0.7617 pounds)