Anglo American in talks to buy Sirius Minerals

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertilizer maker Sirius Minerals (SXX.L) for about 386 million pounds ($507 million) as it sets its sights on Britain’s biggest mining project.

The proposal of 5.5 pence per Sirius share represents a premium of about 34% to Sirius’ last close.

Sirius is reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England after scrapping a plan to raise $500 million in a bond sale, delaying the project.

Many local people have invested in the plan which would tunnel under North York Moors National Park to exploit what Sirius has said is the world’s largest deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertilizer.

Anglo American said it believes that the possible offer could provide certainty to Sirius’ shareholders by bringing in the financial and technical muscle to advance with the project.

“Anglo American identified the project as being of potential interest some time ago, given the quality of the underlying asset,” the FTSE 100-listed miner said.