Anglo American proposes to buy Sirius Minerals for about $507 million

(Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertilizer maker Sirius Minerals (SXX.L) for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($507 million).
The proposal comes after Sirius said in September it was reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England.
(This story corrects paragraph two to say review was launched “in September”, not “two months ago”)
