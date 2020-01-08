Anglo American proposes to buy Sirius Minerals for about $507 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertilizer maker Sirius Minerals (SXX.L) for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($507 million).

The proposal comes after Sirius said in September it was reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England.

(This story corrects paragraph two to say review was launched “in September”, not “two months ago”)