May 22, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Australia's Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China's CDH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian liver cancer treatment provider Sirtex Medical Ltd (SRX.AX) on Tuesday said it received a binding takeover offer from Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments.

CDH Investments this month made a last-minute offer of $1.4 billion, or A$33.60 per share, for Sirtex Medical, topping Varian Medical Systems (VAR.N) days before the U.S. firm was set to seal a takeover deal.

    Sirtex would make a recommendation on which proposal it believed was in shareholders’ best interests after it assessed the CDH offer, the company said in a statement.

    In January, Varian offered to buy Sirtex Medical for A$28 per share.

    Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

