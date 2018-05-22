Australia's Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China's CDH

(Reuters) - Australian liver cancer treatment provider Sirtex Medical Ltd (SRX.AX) on Tuesday said it received a binding takeover offer from Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments.

CDH Investments this month made a last-minute offer of $1.4 billion, or A$33.60 per share, for Sirtex Medical, topping Varian Medical Systems (VAR.N) days before the U.S. firm was set to seal a takeover deal.

Sirtex would make a recommendation on which proposal it believed was in shareholders’ best interests after it assessed the CDH offer, the company said in a statement.

In January, Varian offered to buy Sirtex Medical for A$28 per share.