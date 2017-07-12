Russian court adjourns Sistema-Rosneft hearings until July 19

UFA, Russia (Reuters) - A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan ruled on Wednesday to adjourn until July 19 hearings on a damages claim filed by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft against business conglomerate Sistema.

The court adjourned the hearings "to allow the sides to familiarize themselves with new materials", the court said.

State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion rubles ($2.82 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year, saying some assets were removed from Bashneft. Sistema has rejected the claims.