Hearing aid makers Widex and Sivantos reopen EU merger application

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker Widex and German rival Sivantos have reopened an application seeking European Commission approval for their planned $8 billion merger, public records show.

The companies in October 2018 withdrew their previously announced merger. Sivantos owner EQT said at the time it still remained committed to the deal.

A spokesman for Widex told Reuters they expected the merger to go through within the first quarter of 2019.

The planned merger would create the sector’s third largest player able to invest more in digital devices and step up the challenge to market leaders Sonova (SOON.S) and William Demant (WDH.CO).

Widex declined to make further comments on the process.