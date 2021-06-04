Six consolidates Swiss, Spanish exchange platforms after BME acquisition

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss exchange company SIX on Friday said it was consolidating Swiss and Spanish exchange platforms, as it seeks to boost performance following its 2.57 billion euro ($3.11 billion) takeover of Spanish rival BME last year.

“SIX will migrate BME’s current trading platform to a version of its existing platform, thus establishing the future trading platform technology set-up for both companies,” the Swiss company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)