Six consolidates Swiss, Spanish exchange platforms after BME acquisition

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss exchange company SIX on Friday said it was consolidating Swiss and Spanish exchange platforms, as it seeks to boost performance following its 2.57 billion euro ($3.11 billion) takeover of Spanish rival BME last year.
“SIX will migrate BME’s current trading platform to a version of its existing platform, thus establishing the future trading platform technology set-up for both companies,” the Swiss company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8260 euros)
