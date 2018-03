FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Sixt (SIXG.DE) said on Thursday it would launch a new mobility platform this year that bundles its traditional car rental and transfer services with a car-sharing offering, challenging carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

The logo of car rental company Sixt is seen at Zurich Airport, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sixt in January sold its stake in car-sharing service DriveNow to joint venture partner BMW, which is expected to combine the company with Daimler’s Car2Go in an alliance.