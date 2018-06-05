SK Hynix says confirms investigation by Chinese regulators

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday it was being investigated by Chinese regulators.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation,” an SK Hynix spokesman said. He declined to give further details.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology confirmed earlier that investigators from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation visited sales offices in the country last week.