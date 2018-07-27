SK Hynix to invest $3.1 billion in new semiconductor plant in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it planned to invest 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) to build an additional semiconductor plant in South Korea to prepare for growing demand for memory chips.
The new plant to break ground in late 2018 with a target of October 2020 for completion, the world’s No. 2 memory chipmaker said in a statement.
The production portfolio for the new plant would be decided later, depending on future market conditions, it added.
($1 = 1,123.6000 won)
Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin