SK Hynix to invest $3.1 billion in new semiconductor plant in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it planned to invest 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) to build an additional semiconductor plant in South Korea to prepare for growing demand for memory chips.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The new plant to break ground in late 2018 with a target of October 2020 for completion, the world’s No. 2 memory chipmaker said in a statement.

The production portfolio for the new plant would be decided later, depending on future market conditions, it added.

($1 = 1,123.6000 won)