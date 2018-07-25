FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Chip giant SK Hynix says second-quarter profit rose 83 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) on Thursday said second-quarter operating profit rose 83 percent from a year earlier, beating market estimates.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said April-June profit was 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion), compared with a 5.4 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 21 analysts.

Revenue climbed 55 percent to 10.4 trillion won in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates

