SK Hynix fourth-quarter profit misses forecasts, hit by prolonged chip downturn

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix, a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei, said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95%, missing analysts’ estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and weaker demand.

SK Hynix, the world’s No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, said its operating profit was 236 billion won ($202.2 million) in the December quarter, below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

That compared with an operating profit of 4.4 trillion won a year earlier.

It also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won.

“While SK Hynix sees the recent improvement in demand flows positively, the company will carry out more prudent production and investment strategies, as complexities and uncertainties still remain much higher than in the past,” it said in a statement.

Memory chip makers have suffered a double-whammy, with the U.S.-China trade war hitting demand from clients such as smartphone makers and data centers, exacerbating oversupply after capacity increases during a boom in 2017.

Samsung Electronics reported its smallest annual profit in four years on Thursday and gave a guarded outlook on chip demand growth, amid fears over the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

($1 = 1,167.2000 won)