SK Hynix plans to cut chip output and investment after dismal second quarter; shares rally

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it would cut investment and production to support a modest rebound in chip demand, as it reported worse-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The global memory chip market is bottoming out after more than a year of steep price falls, and hopes of a recovery are being buoyed by an intensifying trade dispute between South Korea and Japan which could limit production.

“We are trying to secure inventories of chip materials as much as possible ... but we cannot rule out production disruption if Japanese export controls drag on,” an SK Hynix executive told analysts.

Expectations of a recovery in the chip market also were boosted by Texas Instruments Inc’s (TXN.O) comments that the slowdown in chip demand would not last as long as feared.

SK Hynix shares jumped nearly 3% after the release of its quarterly results, while the broader market .KS11 was down 0.4%.

The company said it would cut DRAM output capacity from the fourth quarter and increase its planned NAND wafer input reduction this year to more than 15% from 10% previously. Investment for next year would be “significantly lower” than this year, it added.

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years.

April-June operating profit plunged 89% to 638 billion won ($541.9 million) due to weak chip prices, missing a 828 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Prices of NAND flash memory chips have fallen sharply over the past year as output grew faster than demand and the U.S.-China trade war played havoc with global markets for electronics like smartphones.

Prices for DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, declined 25% in the second quarter from three months earlier, according to data from tech researcher TrendForce.

Revenue fell 38% from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion won, SK Hynix said.