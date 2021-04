FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Friday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (EVs).

SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.