South Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Chem in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) on Friday said it plans to sue compatriot LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) and its U.S. subsidiary in the United States over alleged patent infringement related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

SK Innovation said in a statement it also planned to file a separate lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) in the United States, claiming LG Electronics produced EV battery modules and packs with the unauthorized use of SK Innovation’s patents.

SK Innovation stepped up its legal battle against bigger rival LG Chem after the latter sued SK Innovation in the United States for alleged theft of trade secrets by hiring its former employees.