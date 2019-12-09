Skechers' 'cool' value gives it room to run like Nike: Barron's

FILE PHOTO: The outside of a Skechers shoe store is seen at Times Square in New York May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N) is expected to post earnings growth on pace with Nike Inc (NKE.N) over the next three years, giving its relatively low valuation a chance of catching up, financial newspaper Barron’s reported in its Dec. 7 edition.

Analysts estimate Skechers’ earnings-per-share will rise 15% this year and in 2020, and 12% in 2021. Yet Nike trades at about 30 times analysts’ future earnings estimates, compared with 16 times for Sketchers, even after Skechers shares soared more than 75% this year, the paper said.

Skechers sells trainers, dress shoes, sandals and boots - a broader range than Nike - and has grown over the past 20 years to become the third-largest global footwear brand by revenue, after Nike and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), the paper said.

Skechers styles, often priced at $50 to $70, are perceived as “cool” and good value, an edge its bigger rivals lack, Barron’s added.

“Nike and Adidas are reluctant to identify as value brands, giving Skechers room to run,” Barron’s said.