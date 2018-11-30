Business News
November 30, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

SKF settles Daimler lawsuit over European ball bearings cartel

1 Min Read

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SKF (SKFb.ST) has reached a settlement with Daimler (DAIGn.DE) more than a year after the German automaker sued the Swedish engineering group over its alleged participation in a ball bearings cartel.

SKF, the world’s largest maker of industrial bearings, was sued by Daimler after European Union antitrust regulators in March 2014 fined SKF and other suppliers a total of 953 million euros ($1.1 billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.

In a statement on Friday SKF said the settlement, whose details were confidential, would have an “insignificant impact” on its financial position.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
