SKF to close a U.S. industrial seals plant
October 24, 2017 / 3:09 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

SKF to close a U.S. industrial seals plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s SKF, the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings, said on Tuesday it would close a U.S. industrial seals manufacturing plant in Seneca, Kansas.

“Production will be transferred to other sites in North America (including) the development and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, where investments are being made in increasing technical capabilities and capacity,” SKF said in a statement.

The transfer will take place over the next 18 months with the expected loss of 170 jobs, the company said.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
