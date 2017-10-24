SKF to close a U.S. industrial seals plant

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s SKF, the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings, said on Tuesday it would close a U.S. industrial seals manufacturing plant in Seneca, Kansas.

“Production will be transferred to other sites in North America (including) the development and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, where investments are being made in increasing technical capabilities and capacity,” SKF said in a statement.

The transfer will take place over the next 18 months with the expected loss of 170 jobs, the company said.