Norway's Tande hangs on to take ski flying world title

OBERSTDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande held on to his overnight lead to take gold in the flying hill individual competition at the biannual Ski Flying World Championships on Friday, with the tournament shortened due to excessive wind.

With each competitor due to make two more jumps, the pack had problems closing the gap on the leaders but Poland’s Kamil Stoch was able to move up into second place with a jump that German Richard Freitag was unable to match.

Jumping last in the first round and with a comfortable lead from the first day when he set a hill record of 238.5 metres in qualifying, Tande increased his lead to a total of 651.9 points before officials called a halt to the competition.

Stoch took the silver medal on 638.6 points and Freitag, making his return from an injury sustained in Innsbruck two weeks ago, was 11 points further back and had to be content with a bronze medal ahead of Sunday’s team competition.