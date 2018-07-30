FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 30, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Former Olympic champion Skofterud dies in jet-ski accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Vibeke Skofterud has died aged 38 following a jet-skiing accident, the Norwegian Ski Federation confirmed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Vibeke Skofterud races to a third place finish in the women's 15 km skiathlon race during the Cross Country World Cup in Canmore, Alberta, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Norwegian Skofterud was reported missing on Saturday and her body was found by a rescue team on Sunday near the island of St Helena in southern Norway, the BBC reported.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy that our life-loving Vibeke is gone. Our thoughts go to Vibeke’s family and her closest,” national team director Vidar Lofshus said.

Skofterud won the 4x5 kilometer cross-country skiing relay gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and was twice world champion - in 2005 and 2011 - in the discipline.

She finished on the podium 15 times at world cup events before her retirement in 2015.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.