FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Innovation, owner of South Korea’s top oil refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday that it expected refining margins to improve on the back of firm diesel demand and seasonal appetite for gasoline.

The company said in an earnings statement that diesel demand is expected to grow ahead of next year’s implementation of the International Marine Organization’s lower-sulphur fuel oil regulations.