FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Skoda car is seen during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Skoda Auto’s global deliveries dropped 2.7% to 913,700 cars in the first nine months compared with the same period last year, the subsidiary of Germany’s Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

The carmaker said that the decrease was mainly caused by further decline in China, where deliveries fell by 22.3%. On the other hand, shipments rose in Europe and in Russia, Skoda said.